Mumbai: Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road flyover reopened for cars, light commercial vehicles

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has finally reopened the 2.9-km-long Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road flyover for four wheelers and light commercial vehicles after completing repair works.

However, officials from BMC said that it will remain shut for two wheelers and heavy vehicles.

On September 1, BMC had partially shut the lane towards the Sion-Panvel Highway for maintenance work after an uproar among motorists following a spate of accidents. BMC had shut one lane of the flyover saying that it would make the surface rough and install at least 10 speed breakers to ensure vehicles followed speed limits to avoid accidents. Officials also decided to install CCTV cameras and rumble strips.

“Although the lane towards Ghatkopar also reopened on Wednesday, we will be keeping the flyover shut for two wheelers for the next one month,” an official from BMC said.

However, heavy vehicles will not be allowed to use the flyover for a longer time as there are high-tension wires passing over it. According to the civic body, work on increasing the height of these wires is going on.