Mumbai: Ghatkopar ex-corporator seeks realignment of Metro 4 corridor

Former corporator of Ghatkopar Pravin Chheda has sought that the alignment of Metro 4 corridor be changed within Ghatkopar. He has written to the chief minister and also approached officials from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on the issue.

“During the UPA government the corridor was planned from Amar Mahal Junction to the Eastern Express Highway. Now they have changed the alignment and are taking it from the 90-feet road. All the roads of Ghatkopar are congested today with parked vehicles and hawkers. 90-feet road is the only road left where vehicles can move freely and with the metro it will also get congested,” said Chheda.

Chheda suggests that MMRDA should consider going back to the earlier alignment of the Wadala-Kasarvadavali corridor and take it from the Eastern Express Highway. In his letter dated June 8 to the CM, Chheda has stated, “More than two lakh people will get affected directly by the change of alignment. As per standard specification, road width below Metro line should be more than 45 metres, so as to accommodate traffic and vehicles and many other things which will be planned for the Metro users and allied activities, but in the instant case the road width is only 28 metres and insufficient.”

Residents of Garodia Nagar are conducting a signature campaign and Chheda proposes to organise a dharna. The MMRDA has begun conducting the soil testing for the corridor. However, he has requested that the work be deferred. “We will verify his proposal,” said Dilip Kawathkar, MMRDA spokesperson.

