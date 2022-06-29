Mumbai gets new police commissioner: Vivek Phansalkar

Vivek Phansalkar, a 1989 batch IPS officer, was appointed the new Mumbai Police Commissioner on Wednesday. Phansalkar will replace Sanjay Pandey, whose tenure ends on Thursday. IPS officer Archana Tyagi has been given additional charge of the Maharashtra State Police Housing DG, the post held by Phansalkar.

Phansalkar will take over as the chief of the over 40,000-strong force at a time when the state is going through political tumult. He will take charge on the day the state government will face a floor test.

As per the order issued by the state home department, in light of Pandey’s retirement on June 30, Phasalkar has been appointed the new Mumbai Police Commissioner. Phansalkar has in the past served as the Thane Police Commissioner, Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief and joint commissioner traffic and administration in Mumbai city.

Phansalkar’s first posting was as Additional Superintendent of Police, Akola. He also served as Superintendent of Police in Wardha and Parbhani before getting his first posting in a city commissionerate as Deputy Commissioner of Police in Nashik.

Phansalkar has also served as Director of Vigilance for the Cotton Corporation of India. In Mumbai, Phansalkar served as Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) and Joint Commissioner of Police (Administration) before being transferred as the chief of the Maharashta Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS).