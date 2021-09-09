Mumbai gets heavy showers, more rain likely till weekend

Under the influence of a fast-moving weather system — a low pressure that has formed over the Bay of Bengal — Mumbai city and suburbs received heavy showers through Tuesday night.

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded 78.7 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am Wednesday, while the Colaba observatory recorded 38 mm rain during the same period. High relative humidity at 92 per cent was recorded in the morning.

As per the district forecast and warning issued by IMD on Wednesday, Mumbai is likely to receive moderate rain till the end of this week. Increase in rainfall activity is likely over Thane and south Konkan – Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg – over the weekend. The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in south Konkan.

“A low pressure area lies over southwest Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to middle tropospheric levels. It is very likely to move west-northwest wards during the next 24 hours. Under the influence, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is very likely over Konkan and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada during September 8-12 ,” the IMD bulletin stated.

While heavy rainfall was forecast for Mumbai, the region was mostly dry on Wednesday. As per IMD’s 48-hour forecast for Mumbai, moderate rain is likely in the city and suburbs with the possibility of occasional intense spells.