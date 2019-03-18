Mumbai gets first synthetic track for joggers and walkers in BMC garden

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has developed the city’s first synthetic track for joggers and runners at the APJ Abdul Kalam Recreation Garden at Hari Om Nagar in Mulund east. The track is at least 600 metres long.

Advertising

The new garden is spread over 15,000 square metres and has a ground for cricket pitches, basketball court, playing space for children, sitting area for senior citizens, sound system and a walkway.

“This track has been constructed by to ensure that walkers and joggers, especially senior citizens, have smooth movement. This track will not affect the knees or legs during running and jogging. Apart from this, the civic body has taken care of horticulture and greenery by creating a tree canopy on both sides of the walkway,” said a civic official.

It took the BMC a year to develop this garden at a cost of Rs 7 crore on a plot reserved for a recreation ground in the Development Plan. The work was completed in February.

Advertising

The official added, “Earlier, this was an open plot without much development. Work started last year and completed recently. Since it is very close to the Mulund dumping ground, we have constructed a compound wall to prevent any spillover during monsoon. Residents from Hari Om Nagar in Mulund and from Thane visit this garden.”

The BMC is also developing a Japanese garden in Bhandup. The civic body has also recently developed the 33,000 square metres Sambhaji Raje ground in Mulund east with several sports facilities like a football ground and cricket pitches. In a bid to provide Mumbai more open spaces, the BMC in its budget this year proposed to develop the space below 13 flyovers with greenery and walkways at a cost of Rs 6 crore.