Mumbai gets an inclusive aqua therapy pool for children with disabilities

Dr Arunima Sharma cautioned that medical screening is essential before therapy, as conditions like active seizures or infections could be triggered by water. (Credits: Pexels)

A 12‑year-old boy with cerebral palsy cycled and stretched his legs in water for the first time on Wednesday, as ADAPT (Able Disabled All People Together) inaugurated a new temperature‑controlled Aquatic Therapy Pool at its Bandra centre. The facility, built at a cost of Rs 40 lakh, was supported by Orbis Financial Corporation Limited under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

Harish Shinde (name changed) entered the pool with the help of his physiotherapist Dr Arunima Sharma, who guided him through leg and back movements on a movable platform. “He has taken only one intro session. I have seen the difference in children with cerebral palsy and autism. For kids who struggle to stand or maintain balance, aqua is a safe medium as the chance of falling reduces and weightlessness makes movements easier,” Dr Sharma said.