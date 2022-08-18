Mumbai gets 86% of average rain month before season ends

WITH OVER a month for the monsoon season to end, the city has already clocked 86 per cent of the seasonal average rainfall. The seasonal rain (from June 1 to September 30) recorded till Wednesday was 2012.1 mm.

The normal seasonal/four-month rainfall for Mumbai is 2318.8 mm.

After a sudden heavy rain on Tuesday, the city witnessed a partly cloudy sky and light rain throughout the day on Wednesday.

As per the district forecast and warning, the intensity of rains is expected to come down in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar as a green alert is in place till August 21. A green alert indicates light to moderate rains.

With two back-to-back weather systems forming in the Bay of Bengal which has moved westwards, the city recorded rainy days on all days of the month so far.

A rainy day, as per IMD, is when rain recorded is above 2.5 mm. From August 1, IMD’s Santacruz observatory has recorded 475. 7 mm rain, while the average rain for August is 560.8 mm.

With the rain, the minimum and maximum temperatures were normal at 25 mm and 30 mm respectively.

In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 57 mm, categorised as heavy rain. The majority amount was recorded in the morning for six hours on Tuesday, ending at 2.30 pm.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the water stocks in lakes which supply water to Mumbai are at 96.06 per cent.

The overall water stock is also higher than in the previous two years when it was at 83.22 per cent in 2021 and 79.09

per cent in 2020.

By the end of September, total water stocks need to be at 14.47 lakh million litres for the city to go without a water cut for the whole year till the next monsoon. The current water stock is at 13.90 lakh million litres.