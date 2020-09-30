Mumbai gets 67% more rain than average this monsoon: IMD

Mumbai recorded 3,686.8 mm rainfall from June 1 to September 30, as against the seasonal average of 2,205.8 mm.

THIS MONSOON, Mumbai has received 67 per cent more rainfall than average seasonal rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the IMD, seasonal rainfall in the state has been normal. Maharashtra has recorded 16 per cent excess rain this year, with Marathwada recording surplus rain throughout the season.

Rainfall between -19 per cent and +19 per cent of the long period average is termed normal. Marathwada has recorded 30 per cent more rain than seasonal average at 866.1 mm rain. Three districts in Vidarbha – Amravati (-20), Akola (-27) and Yavatmal (-24) – recorded deficient rainfall.

Mumbai recorded 3,686.8 mm rainfall from June 1 to September 30, as against the seasonal average of 2,205.8 mm. This monsoon was also the second wettest monsoon ever, beating last year’s tally. This season, Mumbai recorded four “extremely heavy” rain days, ie, rainfall above 200 mm in 24 hours.

The heaviest rainfall this season was on September 24 at 286.4 mm. Other extremely heavy rain days include 271 mm between August 3 and 4 at Santacruz observatory, August 5 and 6 when South Mumbai received its highest rainfall at 331.8 mm over 24 hours.

Withdrawal of the Southwest monsoon will mostly be on schedule over the state, as per the latest extended range predictions issued by the IMD, and is expected to withdraw around October 15.

According to revised withdrawal dates for monsoon, the new one for Mumbai is October 8 against the usual September 29. Last year, monsoon withdrawal was delayed by 39 days. The 2019 monsoon was one of the longest ever, with the retreat termed as the most delayed one to commence over India.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd