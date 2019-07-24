Mumbai gets 3 new Metro corridors

THE STATE Cabinet on Tuesday approved three more Metro corridors in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The new routes are Metro 10 (Gaimukh to Shivaji chowk), Metro 11 (Wadala to GPO) and Metro 12 (Kalyan to Taloja). With this, the city’s Metro network will now be spread over 300 km.

“New lines approved today will complete the missing links of Metro networks in MMR, resulting in seamless travel,” R A Rajeev, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) commissioner, said.

Metro 10 (Gaimukh to Shivaji Chowk) will also be connected by the extended Metro 4 from Kasarvadavli to Gaimukh. An elevated corridor of 11 km, it will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 5,000 crore. It will provide direct connectivity to Thane station. The corridor will have five stations — Gaimukh, Gaimukh Retibander, Versova Char Phata, Kashimira and Shivaji Chowk. Senior MMRDA officials said it will also be linked to Metro 7 (Andheri East to Dahisar East) route from Dahisar to Mira Road and Bhyander.

Metro 11 (Wadala to GPO) will be an extension of Metro 4 (Wadala to Kasarvadavli). The south-ward extension of this corridor will connect Wadala to GPO. It was aimed to provide connectivity to commuters from Thane so that they can travel to till CSMT.

Metro 12 (Kalyan to Taloja) will connect Kalyan and Dombivali as well as Thane and Navi Mumbai. The project is likely to cost Rs 11,000 crore.