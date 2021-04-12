Mumbai gets 2 lakh vaccine doses, 62 private centres to resume immunisation

A women is vaccinated against Covid-19 at Rajawadi hospital in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Sixty-two private vaccination centres in the city will resume the immunisation drive on Monday.

Owing to a shortage of vaccines, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had suspended the vaccination drive in 71 centres in private hospitals in the city on Friday for three days. On Sunday the civic body said, “Sixty-two private vaccination centres have collected their stock and will conduct sessions tomorrow (April 12) along with civic and government-run centres.”

In the last two days, the city received over 2 lakh vaccine doses. BMC received nearly 1.8 lakh doses on Sunday.

There are 120 vaccination centres in the city, of which 71 are in private hospitals, 33 in municipal hospitals and 16 in state and central government hospitals.

Maharashtra crossed 1 crore vaccinations against Covid, state Health Secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas said on Sunday. Till the morning of April 11, as many as 1,00,38,421 beneficiaries have been administered the vaccine, Dr Vyas said. In the state, Mumbai administered the maximum vaccines, with 16,32,937 beneficiaries getting the jab till late April 10.

With less than half of the total 120 vaccination centres operational, on Sunday 33,256 citizens were vaccinated, of whom 580 were health care workers, 1,149 front line workers, 7,290 senior citizens and 24,237 between the age of 45 and 59 years, at civic and government-run vaccination centres. Due to a shortage of vaccines, the average daily vaccination of 50,000 citizens has gone down this week.

Maharashtra went into a complete lockdown for the weekend, starting 8 pm Friday. However, government vaccination centres remained open in the city, including the largest facility, BKC jumbo centre, which administered vaccine on Sunday.

Mumbai on Sunday recorded 9,989 new Covid 19 cases. The city had crossed 5 lakh total Covid-19 infections on Friday.

The recovery rate, which was above 80 per cent earlier this month, dropped to 79 per cent on Sunday. A spike in deaths was also recorded on Sunday – with 58 deaths recorded, of which 43 patients had co-morbidities and were above 60 years and 14 were between 40-60 years of age.

Amid the surge in daily cases and increase in hospitalisation cases, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that BMC is increasing ICU beds. “At Nehru Science Centre in Worli, the civic body is creating a 150-bed-facility. In Poddar hospital, a 193-bed facility will soon come up. Also, I visited the Kanjurmarg Jumbo Care facility. Around 2000 beds including 200 ICU beds will be ready by mid-May or latest by June.

Amid complaints of black-marketing Remdesivir injections, the Mayor paid surprise visits to various medical stores across the city.