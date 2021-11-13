Mumbai genome sequencing report: 75% samples of Covid patients detected with Delta variant

IN THE fourth genome sequencing report of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 75% of the samples have been detected with Delta variant, while only 25% were infected with Delta derivatives.

Out of the total samples taken, four have succumbed to Covid-19 infection.

Genome sequencing is an exercise to study the changes in the structure of the virus over time.

According to a release issued by BMC on Friday, a total of 281 of 345 Covid-19 patients’ samples infected from Mumbai were tested in the fourth series batch at the Genome Sequencing Lab in Kasturba Hospital.

In the third genome sequencing, out of the 343 Covid positive samples tested during the third sequencing, 54% had the Delta variant, 34% were Delta derivatives while 12% of them had other variants. In the second survey done in September, 80% of the samples were the Delta strain.

“As seen in the earlier genome sequencing, Delta variants is still the dominating variant. We haven’t seen any other new variant which is a good sign,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, BMC.

As per the data provided by BMC, out of the 281 samples, 26 patients (9%) were in the 0-20 age group, 85 (30%) between 21 and 40 years of age, 96 (34%) in the 41-60 age group, 66 (23%) in the 61-80 segment and eight (3%) were 81 years old and above.

Out of 281 patients, four have died who were unvaccinated. All the deceased were above 60 years.