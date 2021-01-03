Mumbai gears up for vaccination drive

Mumbai is gearing up for a large-scale vaccination drive. Additional Municipal Commissioner, western suburbs, Suresh Kakani, on Saturday, inspected the eight vaccination centres in KEM, Sion, Nair, Cooper, Bhabha Bandra, Rajawadi, Bhabha Kurla and Jogeshwari Trauma hospital.

During a dry run, the process of calling the vaccine receiver and going through the entire process until the patient is discharged from the vaccination centre, was followed in four districts in Maharashtra. Kakani took stock of the preparations at the eight centres in the city. He said that the BMC is ready to roll out the vaccination programme within 24 hours of the vaccine’s availability.

A 5,000-sqft area in a building in Kanjurmarg will function as a nodal vaccination storage facility. It will have two walk-in coolers of 40 cubic metres at a temperature of 2-8 degrees Celsius, a walk-in freezer of 20 cubic metres with -15 to -250 degrees Celsius temperature and several ice-lined refrigerators (ILR). The BMC will get 17 ILRs, eight of which will be kept in vaccination centres. Each vehicle carrying vaccines will have a police escort for security.