Mumbai: Garment export firm ‘fraudulently avails ITC of Rs 12.5 crore; director held

Two garment export firms were booked by the Anti-Evasion Wing of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs for allegedly availing input tax credit (ITC) amounting to Rs 12.5 crore in a fraudulent manner.

The director of the two firms, Shoeb Suleman Dayater, was also arrested on Tuesday.

Department officials said the two garment exporters, Elenya India Trading Pvt Ltd and Faxon India Trading Pvt Ltd, were based out of Mumbai and procured goods from the market in cash, without bills and documents from some other person by showing a receipt of goods on interstate basis (IGST). They added that they froze IGST refunds amounting to Rs 6.5 crore in the firm’s bank account.

In a statement, the department said the firms had conspired to purchase low-value goods from the market in cash without any bills and exported the same.

In order to claim and utilise ITC, the firms allegedly purchased GST invoices from companies which were non-existent and had transactions only on paper.