Mumbai: Garbage truck hits bike on Western Express highway, 16-year-old girl dies

A 16-year-old girl travelling on a bike with her 23-year-old friend died after their two-wheeler was hit by a speeding dumper truck carrying garbage on the Western Express highway in Malad (East) on Monday. An FIR was registered on Tuesday at the Dindoshi police station and the truck driver was arrested.

The incident took place around 3 pm near Jagruti bus stop on the Western Express highway. Siddhi Suryavanshi, 16, was riding pillion with her friend Samir Mulak, 23, who was driving. Both are residents of Kurar village in Malad (East).

According to the police, the duo were on their way home when the truck hit them on the northbound stretch of the highway. They fell off and Suryavanshi went under the wheels of the heavy vehicle. Though they were rushed to a nearby government hospital, Suryavanshi was declared dead while Mulak was treated for minor hand injuries. The police said he was wearing a helmet and it saved him from head injuries.

Passing motorists caught the truck driver and handed him over to the police. Based on Mulak’s complaint, the Dindoshi police registered a FIR against the driver under Sections 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 304 A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The driver was produced before a magistrate and granted bail, a police official said.