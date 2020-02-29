Mumbai: Gangster arrested for extortion bid

Matka king Suresh Bhagat was murdered in 2008. (Express Archive) Matka king Suresh Bhagat was murdered in 2008. (Express Archive)

Gangster Harish Mandvikar, who was convicted for the 2008 murder of ‘Matka king’ Suresh Bhagat, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly threatening a hotelier and demanding Rs 10 lakh from him. Mandvikar is currently out on bail after he moved the Bombay High Court against his conviction.

An officer from Unit XI of Mumbai Police Crime Branch said the hotelier had rented his hotel to a businessman in 2015. “The businessman was to return the property in 2019. However, he kept making excuses and refused to either vacate the property or pay rent for it. The businessman then told him he had taken up the issue with Mandvikar. Later, the hotelier received a call from one of Mandikar’s henchmen, who demanded Rs 10 lakh to settle the matter,” said an officer.

The hotelier went on to approach the police, which filed an FIR against Mandvikar and the matter was handed over to the crime branch.

Senior Inspector (unit XI) C Adhav said that they received tip off that Mandvikar was planning to flee the city after coming to know that he had been booked. “We laid a trap and arrested him on Thursday. We have learnt that he has made extortion calls in the past as well. We are checking if there are others who have registered complaints,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.