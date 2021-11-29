Mumbai: Gangster Amit Bhogle arrested for ‘masterminding’ murder over gang rivalry

Officials from Mumbai Crime Branch unit VII recently arrested gangster Amit Bhogle for allegedly masterminding the murder of a small businessman in Bhandup (west) last month.

Bhogle, 37, was part of the Kumar Pillai gang and has multiple cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion against him. After splitting from the Pillai gang, Bhogle started his own gang in Kanjurmarg-Bhandup-Mulund-Thane areas where the gang members used threats and muscle power to get construction-related contracts for Bhogle, police said.

Bhogle came out on bail in 2020 after spending six months in jail for firing at a rival gang member in 2019 in Rabale, Navi Mumbai.

The Crime Branch arrested Bhogle on November 26 for allegedly masterminding the murder of Suraj Mehra, 26, who ran a small Chinese food hotel in partnership with another person.

On October 4, a gang of four to five men stopped Mehra and his friend Sridhar Bhor, 20, in Thembipada in Bhandup (west). They attacked them multiple times. Mehra died of stab injuries on his head and stomach while Bhor survived and was made complainant in the case. All accused were arrested then.

The crime branch learnt that Bhogle is involved. Based on technical evidence they found out that Bhogle had masterminded the crime and arrested him.

When asked about the motive, an official from crime branch said, “Bhogle believed that Mehra was getting close to people from a rival gang and was seeing him as a threat.”

“We have seized two country made pistols and 8 live rounds from the accused. We have also seized an MG Gloster car owned by him and two phones worth Rs 40,000,” said Manish Sridhankar, senior inspector of the unit.