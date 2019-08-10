Mumbai: Gang wanted in house break, vehicle theft cases busted; 5 held

A gang wanted for their involvement in 13 house break and seven vehicle theft cases across Thane was busted in Kalwa on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted an autorickshaw at a nakabandi in Kalwa East Thursday night and arrested five men. They have been identified as Pankaj Mourya (32), Yusuf Shaikh (26), Akash Ghadge (24), Subhash Yadav (22) and Akash Vishwakarma (19), said police.

Anil Kumbhare, Addi-tional Commissioner of Police (West Region), said the gang would target houses close to railway stations.

With the arrests, police claimed to have cracked house break cases in Kalwa, Mumbra and Naupada in Thane and Narpoli in Bhiwandi. Kumbhare said 11 of the house breaks were committed in the suburb of Kalwa. ENS