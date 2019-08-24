Mumbai: Gang that cloned over 15,000 ATM cards busted, two arrested

The Thane police has claimed to have busted a gang of robbers that cheated people by cloning their debit/credit cards. Police said the gang had cloned more than 15,000 cards from across India and Dubai.

According to the Thane Police Crime Branch (Unit I), the kingpin of the gang, identified as Shabaz Mohammad Arif (30), was arrested from Mumbra on August 20. “We found many ATM cards on him along with fake Aadhaar cards and other documents. During his interrogation, we found out about his accomplices,” a senior officer said.

The accused had bought multiple skimmers, which he had given to various waiters and bell boys at hotels, police said.

“They had also fixed skimmers at ATM kiosks, which used to store data and images. Using these skimmers, he would make fake ATM cards and sell them. He also used some of them,” the officer added.

Based on information provided by him, the police arrested his accomplice, Keshav Reddy (29), from Mumbra on Friday. “There are already several cases registered against Reddy and their two other accomplices — Mohammad Warasuddin Ansari and Asif Shaikh — for cheating people by cloning their debit/credit cards. We are investigating the case further and will arrest the other two soon,” a Crime Branch officer said.

Police are also looking for the people who were recruited by the four accused. “The waiters and other staff who had fixed the skimmers on the devices in their organisations are also accomplices. We are going to arrest them as well,” the officer said.