Mumbai: Gang planning to rob bank arrested

Kalyan police has claimed to have busted a gang of interstate robbers with the arrest of nine men, who are reportedly wanted in at least 15 cases in Thane and 25 other cases across the state.

Police said the accused managed to nab the gang while tracking a stolen motorcycle. “Our anti-robbery team had been tracking a motorcycle, which was stolen and then used in a few robbery cases in Narpoli. When one of the accused was traced riding it in Kalyan, we managed to arrest the accused, who told us that he was part of a gang,” a senior officer from Thane police said.

“The accused, identified as Ilayiraj Keshav (30), told us that his entire team was going to rob a bank in Kalyan on Monday night. We laid a trap and arrested all of them,” the officer said.

Police have identified the accused as Sanjay Naydu (25), Benjamin Irgadinalla (26), Dasu Yedda (28), Arunkumar Petla (24), Rajan Gogula (24), Mosha Yaqub (27) Daniel Akula (30), Keshav and their leader, Solomon Gogula (28).

“The men are residents of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. They have committed robberies in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and other neighbouring states. Some of them used to get jobs at banks, jewellery stores and other places and then helped their mates into getting access to the establishments,” an officer said.