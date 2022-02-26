Mumbai: Gang of thieves arrested for morning thefts in western suburbs

The Versova Police has arrested a three thieves who have committed early morning thefts at the residences of people who leave their main doors open. The gang quietly sneaks into such rooms and steals phones or laptops, the police said. A total of 35 costly phones, five laptops and one smart watch, having a present market value of Rs 7 lakh, has been seized from them.

The police said the gang recently targeted a person sleeping in his house along with three friends in Four Bungalows area of Andheri west. Their main door was open and the accused sneaked in and stole their laptops and mobile phones.

“We checked the CCTV cameras in the vicinity and managed to identify the accused,” said Jyotsna Rasam, Assistant Commissioner of Police, DN Nagar division.

The three thieves were identified as Sukhvinder Singh alias Raja, Jackysingh bhakad alias Vadu, and Akshay Bhatti. The accused are residents of Parsiwada area of Vakola.

“During further probe, we learnt that they sold the mobile phones to a dealer, who further sold them to another accused, who sold them to people in his village. We arrested the duo as well,” said Sachin Suryavanshi, Assistant Police Inspector.

Dinesh Madvi, a mobile phone dealer, and Ranjitkumar Yadav, who bought phones from Madvi, and sold them in his village have been arrested.