Mumbai: Gang of bike-thieves busted, 4 held

THE MUMBAI Police Crime Branch Tuesday arrested four persons who were allegedly involved in 15 cases of two-wheeler robberies across the city. The accused would target high-end bikes from the eastern suburbs of the city and then would sell it off.

Senior inspector of Unit-7 Satish Taware said, “We received a tip-off that the accused were involved in cases of stealing bikes. After arresting them, we found that the police had been on the lookout for them in 12 other similar cases. After interrogating them in our case, we will hand them over to other police stations.”

An officer said that the main accused, Rehan Shaikh, also has cases registered against him in UP. “The UP Police had announced an award of Rs 5,000 for information about Shaikh. He will eventually be handed over to them,” the officer said. The police said the accused would target high-end bikes and sell them. “We have recovered the stolen bikes,” the officer added.

