Mumbai: Gang of 5 honeytrap businessman, 2 arrested; hunt on for woman, 2 others

The Sahar police arrested two men of a gang of five persons, which also has a woman, who tried to honeytrap a businessman at a five star hotel by making the woman get intimate with him and later demanding Rs 10 lakh. The gang threatened the businessman that if he fails to cough up the money, they would file a false rape case against him.

The incident took place on May 17 at 6.30 pm at a hotel near the Sahar airport. The 47-year-old businessman, a Kandivali resident, had booked the room for a day. The arrested accused, Irfan Shaikh, 28, and the woman Pooja came to the businessman’s room to have food. Sometime later, Shaikh returned, leaving her in the room with the businessman.

“The woman then tried to get intimate with me. During this time, Shaikh and three others came in and said that I tried to rape her and if I do not want them to approach the police and get a rape case registered against me, I should pay them Rs 10 lakh,” the businessman told the police.

“They started abusing and assaulting me and said they will get me arrested if I do not pay up. After they left, I approached the police,” the businessman’s statement read.

Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 34(common intention), 385 (Putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extor­tion), 388 (Extortion by threat of accusation of an offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Shaikh and his aide Parag Bhui have been arrested. Three others, including the woman, are on the run.