Mumbai: Gang hoarding face masks busted, goods worth Rs 15 crore recovered

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday said it had busted a gang that was hoarding face masks for high profit and selling them on the sly.

Four people were arrested Monday and 25 lakh face masks worth Rs 15 crore were recovered in a raid on godowns near the international airport in Mumbai. The police are investigating if the accused were planning to sell the masks, which have been named an essential commodity, at high rates abroad.

In a press conference Tuesday with Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said, “Based on information received by the Mumbai police commissioner that face masks were being sold in black, crime branch (Unit XII) was asked to investigate the matter and arrest the accused.”

Singh said Senior Inspector Mahesh Desai pretended to be a customer and established contact with the accused, Shahrukh Shaikh and Gulam Munshir, who are owners of the two warehouses in Sahar, and struck a deal with them.

Then Desai, along with other staff members including Police Inspector Asha Korke, raided the spot and arrested the duo. In their godowns, the police found N-95 masks and three-ply masks worth Rs 11 lakh.

During interrogation, the police found that more masks had been kept in a godown in Bhiwandi.

A police team raided the godown and found more masks worth Rs 4 lakh kept there.

DCP Akbar Pathan said, “In all, we have found 25 lakhs masks of various quality at the godown worth Rs 15 crore. These masks were being hoarded for higher profit.”

The police also arrested two more persons at the Bhiwani godown, Balaji Nadar, an alleged black marketeer and Mihir Patel, a housing agent for warehouses. Pathan said they are checking if the accused, who have allegedly told police that the masks were being stocked to be sold at higher rates later, were also sending them abroad before restrictions were put in place.

An officer said the N 95 masks were being sold for Rs 300 while three-ply mask worth Rs 2 were being sold for Rs 20.

