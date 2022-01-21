scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 20, 2022
Mumbai: Gang busted for making fake certificates of universities

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
January 21, 2022 1:24:19 am
Mumbai crime branch, Mumbai fake certificates of universities, fake universities certificates, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe police said they recently received a tip off that two persons, Pritesh Jain (34) and Raviprakash Morya (26), were making fake university certificates from an office near the National Park in Borivali East.

With the arrest of two persons, the Mumbai crime branch unit 11 recently busted a gang that was allegedly involved in making fake certificates of universities in different states.

The police said they recently received a tip off that two persons, Pritesh Jain (34) and Raviprakash Morya (26), were making fake university certificates from an office near the National Park in Borivali East. “Following their arrest, laptops, two hard disks, Rs 1 lakh cash, pen drives, several certificates and other documents were seized from their office,” said an officer.

The investigators came to know that they were making fake certificates of universities in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jaipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh.

