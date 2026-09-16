Ganesh visarjan traffic curbs: Heavy vehicles barred on JVLR on key immersion days

The movement restriction on heavy vehicles will be in place on the fifth day of Ganpati visarjan on September 18, Gauri Ganpati on September 19. (File photo)

The Mumbai Traffic Police has imposed restrictions on heavy vehicles on the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) during key Ganesh immersion days to ease congestion.

According to the Eastern Suburban Traffic Division notification, heavy vehicles will not be allowed to enter either the northbound or southbound carriageways of the JVLR during those specific periods of Ganpati visarjan.

The movement restriction on heavy vehicles will be in place on the fifth day of Ganpati visarjan on September 18, Gauri Ganpati on September 19, the seventh day of immersion on September 20, and on Anant Chaturdashi on September 25.

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The traffic police have also specified the time during which heavy vehicles will not be allowed to operate on JVLR – from 4 pm on September 18 to 5 am on September 19; from 4 pm on September 19 to 5 am on September 20; and from 10 am on September 25 until 12 noon on September 26.