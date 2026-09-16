Ganesh visarjan traffic curbs: Heavy vehicles barred on JVLR on key immersion days

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The Mumbai Traffic Police has imposed restrictions on heavy vehicles on the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) during key Ganesh immersion days to ease congestion.
According to the Eastern Suburban Traffic Division notification, heavy vehicles will not be allowed to enter either the northbound or southbound carriageways of the JVLR during those specific periods of Ganpati visarjan.
The movement restriction on heavy vehicles will be in place on the fifth day of Ganpati visarjan on September 18, Gauri Ganpati on September 19, the seventh day of immersion on September 20, and on Anant Chaturdashi on September 25.
The traffic police have also specified the time during which heavy vehicles will not be allowed to operate on JVLR – from 4 pm on September 18 to 5 am on September 19; from 4 pm on September 19 to 5 am on September 20; and from 10 am on September 25 until 12 noon on September 26.
Traffic restrictions have been introduced as large crowds of devotees are expected to gather for Ganpati immersion.
Heavy vehicles approaching the JVLR from the Eastern Express Highway will have to continue their journey along the Eastern Express Highway, and those coming from the Western Express Highway will similarly have to continue along the Western Express Highway. “We have imposed restrictions to ensure swift flow of traffic during the Ganpati Idol Immersion day,” The police said.
There will be ‘No Parking’ for all types of vehicles on both carriageways of the stretch between the L&T Flyover and IIT Market Gate, according to the Saki Naka Traffic Division restrictions.
It will be in force on the fifth day of immersion, September 18, 19, and 25, until the conclusion of immersion proceedings.
The measures have been imposed to prevent congestion and ensure the movement of emergency services, including ambulances and fire tenders, is not obstructed during the immersion process. “Essential services are exempted from the restrictions,” the traffic police said.
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