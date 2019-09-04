Ganesh visarjan begins, heavy rain plays spoilsport

Heavy rains in most parts of Mumbai on Tuesday increased traffic woes for residents who had ventured outside their homes for Ganesh visarjan. Many residents had to defer pandal hopping plans and roads were further blocked due to metro construction.

After 4.30 pm, the queues outside the Ganpati mandal ‘Andhericha Raja’, near Andheri Sports Complex started reducing.

“There was a crowd until 3 pm but the queues have dwindled now. Except for people inside the pandal, hardly anyone is outside. This is a big difference as compared to yesterday. Some water has accumulated in the ground but it’s under control,” said pandal spokesperson Uday Salian.

Kalyan (West) resident Deepak Brid, who usually reaches the visarjan spot in 10 minutes from his residence, said it took him more than 35 minutes on Tuesday.

“Heavy vehicles like trucks should not be allowed on roads at least during the visarjan day as they create traffic congestion,” he said.

“We immersed our idol at 5.30 pm to avoid evening rush. Most other people I know were waiting for the rain to decrease,” said Dahisar resident Vatsal Mehta.

Virar resident Kedar Patil said while traffic was inevitable as cars stopped near gates and people unloaded their idols, local political leaders and BMC staff managed the process. While Nashik dhols played and danced in the rain, no sound players were used in the activities.

“We have been constantly coordinating with traffic police to ensure smooth virarjan. On Monday evening, due to continuous rains, we issued an appeal to all members on our WhatsApp groups and through social media to conduct visarjan early in the day. We have also appealed to mandals to take necessary precautions about short circuits,” said Narendra Dahibhavkar, president of Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS), an umbrella body of Ganpati mandals in Mumbai.

For the duration of Ganesh Chaturthi, the traffic police has put in place a series of diversions across the city.

In Central Mumbai, northbound and southbound traffic is prohibited between Bharat Mata Junction and Bawala Compound in Byculla on the Dr B A Road. Vehicles will be diverted via Currey Road Bridge, N M Joshi Marg and S-Bridge.

Similar restrictions in movement of traffic were placed at Sardar Hotel junction on Dr B A Road, Arthur Road Naka and Chinchpokhli Bridge, apart from roads leading to Girgaum Chowpatty.