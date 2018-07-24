Mumbai: Ganesh mandals say levy of GST, thermocol ban increasing cost

A boy clicks a photograph of Ganesh idols on a mobile phone inside a workshop in Parel. (Express Photo by Karma Sonam Bhutia) A boy clicks a photograph of Ganesh idols on a mobile phone inside a workshop in Parel. (Express Photo by Karma Sonam Bhutia)

THE BAN on thermocol and levying of GST on raw materials has made the 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, beginning September 13, an expensive affair with a 20 per cent rise in costs, Ganesh mandals and idol makers in the city have alleged.

Not only have Ganesh idols become more expensive, mandals will also have to pay a higher tax to hire decorators. Due to GST, the cost of idols has surged by 18 per cent to 20 percent this year.

Last year, while a 15-feet idol cost around Rs 80,000 to Rs 90,000, this year, it is likely to cost around Rs 1.5 lakh. Similarly, a two-feet idol that was sold at Rs 2,100 to Rs 2,400 last year, may cost over Rs 4,000 now.

Mandals have put the blame on the increase in the cost of raw materials that are used to make idols, like the plaster of paris (PoP), coir and paints among others. While PoP earlier invited 13.5 per cent tax (VAT, import duty etc), now a GST of 18 per cent has been levied on it. Same is the case with paints and varnishes.

Naresh Dahibaokar, co-ordinator of Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti, an umbrella organisation of all the Ganapati mandals in the city, said: “We had requested the state government to reduce the tax burden on raw materials required for making idols, but there was no response last year. So, there is an increase of about 20 per cent in cost. While there is a trend that idol prices increase by about 10 per cent every year, this year it will doubled owing to GST.”

This year, the organisers will also have to pay GST while hiring decorators. Until now, mandals would pay service tax at 15 per cent, but this year, it will increase to 18 per cent, organisers said. State GST Commissioner Rajiv Jalota, however, denied the claims. “If GST levied on raw materials have escalated the cost, then these people must show bills. They never show bills and cry foul.”

Organisers said even ban on thermocol has effected the mandals. “We had requested them (government) to allow thermocol till September 23. Many mandals have bought loads of thermocol for decoration purpose before the ban came into effect… they cannot return it now,” said an organiser.

Sachin Rotale, who has an idol making workshop in Motilal Nagar at Goregaon (W), said: “Raw materials like PoP and colours have become expensive… this has forced us to increase the rates of the idols… we also have to pay the artists.”

“The new tax has hit big Ganesh mandals, which thrive on larger than life decorations. One positive aspect is that increase in taxes will lead to demand for eco-friendly idols,” Pradeep Darne, owner of Sidhi Ganesh Chitra Shala (workshop) in Girgaum.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App