BMC issues guidelines for 10th day of Ganesh festival, 25,000 workers deployed across Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will deploy 25,000 employees, besides ambulances and jet skis, in view of the 10th-day immersion rituals of the ongoing Ganesh festival on Sunday.

Issuing guidelines for the festival, the civic body said it will collect Ganesh idols from devotees even at natural ‘visarjan’ spots and no one will be allowed to immerse idols on their own to avoid crowding. While no procession is allowed this year, only 10 fully vaccinated individuals can carry idols to immersion sites. The civic body has also appealed to citizens to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

Special arrangements have been made at Girgaum Chowpatty where most idols are immersed on the last day of the festival. There are 72 other immersion sites and 173 artificial lakes across the city.

In a statement issued Friday, the BMC said, “Around 715 lifeguards have been appointed at various natural and artificial immersion sites. We have also arranged for 338 nirmalay kalash to dispose of flowers, followed by 182 mobile nirmalay kalash. Around 185 mobile control rooms… 144 first aid centres (and) 39 ambulances also have been arranged.”

Citizens have been asked to perform puja/aarti at their respective homes and pandals and not at the immersion sites. Civic officials said residents should use their nearest artificial pond or mobile immersion site for ‘visarjan’ with a few people to ensure social distancing. As many as 145 reception rooms, 84 temporary toilets, 3,707 floodlights, 116 search lights, 48 observation towers, 36 motor boats and 30 German rafts have also been arranged at immersion sites.