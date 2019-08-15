Mumbai FYJC admissions: Special merit list out, 78,000 seats still vacant

Over 78,000 seats remained vacant across junior colleges in the city after the special merit list was released on Wednesday. Moreover, the cut-offs in popular colleges also rose compared to the third list.

While 56,375 students appeared for the special round of admissions to first year junior colleges (FYJC), 48,664 students were allotted seats. The rest 7,711 students now have a chance to seek admission to colleges on a first come, first serve basis, which will be the last round of the admission process.

Of those who appeared for the special admission round, 51,971 students belonged to the SSC board. Of them, 44,757 were allotted seats.

The cut-offs have gone up in the special merit list. For Arts, St Xavier’s College has the highest cut-off at 95.20 per cent from 94 per cent in the third list. It was followed by Ruia College at 92.20 per cent from its earlier 92 per cent. VG Vaze-Kelkar’s cut-off rose by 2 per cent to 89.20 per cent from 87.80 per cent. For Mithibai College, the cut-off came down by only one per cent from 86.80 per cent to 85.40 per cent. In Jai Hind College, the cut-off came down from 85.80 per cent to 83.20 per cent.

For Commerce, the cut-off in NM College rose by 6 per cent from 90 per cent to 96.20 per cent. In Mulund College of Commerce, the cut-off rose to 92 per cent from 89.40 per cent. In DG Ruparel College, it was 95.20 per cent from 87.40 per cent.

For Science, VG Vaze-Kelkar’s cut-off rose by nearly 10 per cent to 98.20 per cent from 88.80 per cent. In Ruia College, it rose to 94.80 per cent from 87.60 per cent. In DG Ruparel College, it rose to 93.20 per cent from 85.60 per cent. However, the cut-offs dipped in several other colleges.

For a total of 3,22,116 seats across colleges this year for FYJC admissions, 1,55,328 students have secured admission till the third merit list.