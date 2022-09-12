Mumbai: Furniture factory owner found murdered in canal

THE BODY of a furniture factory owner who had gone missing in Nashik was found in a canal in Malegaon taluka. The body had several injury marks and based on the post-mortem report, the local police registered a case of kidnapping and murder.

According to the complaint given by his family members, Shirish Sonawane (56) was in his factory on Friday evening and then left in a car with three persons, who told Sonawane that they wanted to get some furniture pieces made, said an officer from the Nashik Road police station.

But when he did not return home till late Friday night, his wife approached the local Nashik city local police station and a missing complaint was registered.

On Saturday morning, his body was found in a canal in Saytarpade Shivar in Malegaon. The body was found with injury marks that made police suspicious. The post-mortem report revealed that Sonawane had been hit on the head, police said.

An officer said they are now trying to identify the three persons who took Sonawane along. “We are going through CCTV cameras around the factory to get a better look at the trio and see if we can trace where the car went from there,” an officer said.

Sonwane, originally a resident of Dhule district, was employed in the railways. But he joined his brother and started a factory in Dhule where they made furniture. He shifted from Dhule to Nashik with the aim of doing business in a big city.