scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Mumbai: Furniture factory owner found murdered in canal

On Saturday morning, his body was found in a canal in Saytarpade Shivar in Malegaon. The body was found with injury marks that made police suspicious.

The body of a furniture factory owner who had gone missing in Nashik was found in a canal in Malegaon taluka. (File Photo)

THE BODY of a furniture factory owner who had gone missing in Nashik was found in a canal in Malegaon taluka. The body had several injury marks and based on the post-mortem report, the local police registered a case of kidnapping and murder.

According to the complaint given by his family members, Shirish Sonawane (56) was in his factory on Friday evening and then left in a car with three persons, who told Sonawane that they wanted to get some furniture pieces made, said an officer from the Nashik Road police station.

But when he did not return home till late Friday night, his wife approached the local Nashik city local police station and a missing complaint was registered.

On Saturday morning, his body was found in a canal in Saytarpade Shivar in Malegaon. The body was found with injury marks that made police suspicious. The post-mortem report revealed that Sonawane had been hit on the head, police said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Look West Policy’ or ‘S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Look West Policy’ or ‘S...
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...Premium
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...Premium
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs

An officer said they are now trying to identify the three persons who took Sonawane along. “We are going through CCTV cameras around the factory to get a better look at the trio and see if we can trace where the car went from there,” an officer said.

More from Mumbai

Sonwane, originally a resident of Dhule district, was employed in the railways. But he joined his brother and started a factory in Dhule where they made furniture. He shifted from Dhule to Nashik with the aim of doing business in a big city.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 10:23:27 pm
Next Story

Arti Singh reveals she lost 5 kg in 18 days, shares her fitness journey. Watch video

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Cong puts up image of khaki shorts on fire; RSS, BJP say 'instigating violence'

Cong puts up image of khaki shorts on fire; RSS, BJP say 'instigating violence'

Guard slapped at Noida society speaks: ‘It took me time to open the gate’

Guard slapped at Noida society speaks: ‘It took me time to open the gate’

Assam Cong leader quits, says 'no direction', high command unaware

Assam Cong leader quits, says 'no direction', high command unaware

MHA orders CBI probe in Sonali Phogat's death

MHA orders CBI probe in Sonali Phogat's death

Dispute around Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex
Explained

Dispute around Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex

Premium
Jindal University student found dead outside campus, kin allege ragging

Jindal University student found dead outside campus, kin allege ragging

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

How we fought for Siddique Kappan
Opinion

How we fought for Siddique Kappan

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Premium
Toppers list with marks, exam prep tips, IIT preference
JEE Advanced 2022 Result

Toppers list with marks, exam prep tips, IIT preference

Decoding link between sleep deprivation and blurred vision, eye twitches

Decoding link between sleep deprivation and blurred vision, eye twitches

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement