Mumbai fully vaccinates 100% adult population against Covid-19, first major city to achieve feat

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has announced that all eligible beneficiaries above the age of 18 in Mumbai have been fully vaccinated with two doses of Covid-19 vaccine. Mumbai has thus become the first major city in the country to fully vaccinate 100% of its citizens. It also has the highest vaccination coverage among all the 36 districts in Maharashtra.

By Tuesday, Mumbai vaccinated its entire adult population of 92.39 lakh people with two doses of Covid-19 vaccine, confirmed officials.

“So far, 1,02,96,917 first doses have been administered in the 18 plus segment, achieving 111 per cent vaccination of this age group. In the 12 plus population, the city has achieved 93 per cent vaccination,” an official said. “So far, 94,92,511 people have been given the second dose of the vaccine out of the originally targeted 1,02,44,843 people,” the official added.

“It is really a proud moment for us. Initially, we experienced lukewarm responses (to vaccination) but gradually, it peaked up. Now, we have over 350 vaccination centres where we have also roped in retired nurses for vaccination,” said BMC additional commissioner Suresh Kakani.

Mumbai crossed 50 per cent vaccination coverage last October. The city has so far administered 2.05 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses since the start of the mass immunisation programme in January 2021. Of which, 4.15 lakh are third doses (precautionary doses).

