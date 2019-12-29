Mumbai: Fugitive gangster’s daughter arrested

On Saturday, she was produced before a court, which remanded her to police custody till Monday. On Saturday, she was produced before a court, which remanded her to police custody till Monday.

The daughter of fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala was arrested at the Mumbai international airport on Friday while allegedly attempting to fly to Nepal.

A Look Out Notice had been issued against Sonia Lakdawala (22) for her role in allegedly threatening to kill a builder in Khar in February. The builder had filed a complaint with the police after allegedly receiving threatening phone calls from Ejaz Lakdawala and his brother Aqeel. The Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch learnt about Sonia’s role in the crime after arresting her uncle Aqeel in March.

Sonia had got married a year ago and lived at Versova in Andheri West with her husband and one-year-old daughter, the police said, adding that she had recently acquired a passport using a forged Aadhar Card, PAN Card and bank statements.

The police alerted airport authorities on Friday after receiving information that Sonia would be flying to Nepal with her daughter. The airport authorities detained Sonia and handed her over to a crime branch team. On Saturday, she was produced before a court, which remanded her to police custody till Monday.

A senior officer said the police are investigating the extent of Sonia’s involvement in threatening to kill the builder and who else was involved in forging her passport.

