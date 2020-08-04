Mumbai: From tomorrow, all shops can remain open every day on both sides of road

As of now, while non-essential and standalone shops on one side of the road, lane and passage are allowed to operate on odd days, those on the other side open for business on even days. (File/Representational) As of now, while non-essential and standalone shops on one side of the road, lane and passage are allowed to operate on odd days, those on the other side open for business on even days. (File/Representational)

Doing away with the odd-even rule for standalone shops in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to allow all shops to remain open every day on both sides of the road from August 5.

All non-essential markets, market areas and shops will remain open from 9 am to 7 pm, the civic body said in a circular issued on Monday.

As of now, while non-essential and standalone shops on one side of the road, lane and passage are allowed to operate on odd days, those on the other side open for business on even days.

The new circular also allows liquor shops to commence counter sales. Post May 22, the BMC had only allowed liquor shops to undertake home delivery in non-containment zones.

The circular stated that all shops will have to strictly adhere to Covid-19 safe distancing protocol, including the use of masks. “On violation of such directives, FIR will be lodged against the owner of the shop and the person/s found violating the same and strict action shall be initiated,” it added.

Mumbai-based retailers had written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, urging him to let all shops in the city. A delegation of the Federation of Associations of Maharashtra, an umbrella outfit of 781 registered trade associations, had also met NCP chief Sharad Pawar on July 30, requesting him to allow shops to remain open from Monday to Saturday.

After over four months, malls are also set to reopen on August 5 as part of the state government’s ‘Mission Begin Again’ initiative. Malls will be allowed to remain open between 9 am and 7 pm, barring restaurants, food courts and theatres located within the premises. However, the kitchen of restaurants and food courts will be allowed to operate in malls, which will only cater to home delivery orders received through aggregators.

Malls in the city on Monday started preparations to reopen. These included disinfection of the premises as well as installation of thermal scanners and sanitiser dispensers, among others.

The civic body also directed that movement of persons for purposes of non-essential activities, like shopping and outdoor exercises, shall be restricted within neighbourhood areas. It added that unrestricted movement will be permitted only for attending places of work.

The state government had allowed hotels and other units providing accommodation services, including guest houses and lodges, to resume operation.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.