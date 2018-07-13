Mumbai: From today, Western Railways to audit 29 road overbridge in suburbs

Mumbai rains: Potholes have become a major challenge for BMC as continuous rains disrupt the life cycle in Mumbai Mumbai rains: Potholes have become a major challenge for BMC as continuous rains disrupt the life cycle in Mumbai

THE WESTERN Railway (WR) will begin auditing 29 road overbridges (ROB) in its suburban section from Friday. According to the Railways, each of the ROBs in WR’s suburban section will be studied over the next 15 days.

The audit comes after Railways Minister Piyush Goyal instructed the IIT, Railways and BMC to structurally audit 445 bridges in Mumbai after a part of the G K Gohale bridge near Andheri station collapsed on June 29 claiming a life.

While the Railways has already started inspecting the bridges after the incident, detailed audit will begin from Friday. Officials said while the audit was meant to be done along with the BMC and the IIT-Bombay, both have not been able to assign officials for the process. “We are yet to receive the details of BMC officials or IIT professors who will help us in the process,” an official said.

WR officials said 67 sets of cable wires under G K Gohale bridge had increased its load, leading to its collapse. “We have asked the BMC to take our permission before digging wires inside the bridge,” a senior Railways official said.

“Two teams of officials have been set up to study the bridges. They would identify the most corroded one and take action,” Sanjay Mishra, Divisional Railway Manager (WR).

