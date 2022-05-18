Mumbai: From today, get a valet to park your car at Dadar market

From today, citizens visiting Dadar market can access a digitised valet parking facility. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, a valet will park the visitor’s car at the nearby civic body-run Kohinoor Parking facility, which can accommodate 1,100 cars.

The initiative is the outcome of a collaboration between the Mumbai civic body, traffic police and a traders’ body in Dadar.

The valet parking services for Dadar market can be availed through a mobile app – Parking Plus. Visitors can leave their cars at a dedicated booth near Plaza cinema in Dadar. The booth operator will click photos of the vehicle and record the phone number of the car owner. A text message with a link will be sent to the visitor. The valet driver will keep the vehicle in the Kohinoor parking lot till the driver clicks on the link and requests pick-up.

For the first four hours, Rs 100 will be charged, followed by Rs 25 for every additional hour. Drivers can pay the parking charges after the service or in advance via the Parking Plus app. The service will be available from 11 am to 10 pm daily.

Visitors, shoppers, office-goers, shopkeepers and daily travellers can access the services, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The BMC has appealed to nearby marriage halls, restaurants and shopping centres to direct drivers to the valet parking booth and solve the area’s traffic and parking woes.

Last year, ahead of Dussehra and Diwali, the Dadar Vyapari Sangh and the BMC had jointly provided a free valet parking facility at Kohinoor parking lot for shoppers for the first three hours. The traders’ body had then said that they were willing to pay charges to avoid traffic congestion in an already crowded marketplace.

With its success, the BMC has begun valet services again. The BMC also plans to increase the valet services across parking lots. There are 29 public parking lots in the city. However, many record low footfall as motorists continue to park on the streets.