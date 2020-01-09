Mumbai: Frere bridge to be shut from January 15 for repairs

Various railway departments, with MTNL, were urged to clear the under-laying wires from the bridge. (Representational/Express photo by Narendra Vaskar) Various railway departments, with MTNL, were urged to clear the under-laying wires from the bridge. (Representational/Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

The Frere Road Bridge, which provides crucial east-west connectivity on Grant Road, will be shut down for repairs from the intervening night of January 15 and 16. An alternate route will be finalised for motorists in the next week, the traffic police said.

The bridge was found to be unsound following an audit by IIT-Bombay, which was roped in after cracks appeared on the bridge’s deck in September 2018.

Built in 1921, it provided connectivity from the present-day Nana Chowk on the west side of Grant Road station to Maulana Shaukat Ali Road on the east.

Various railway departments, with MTNL, were urged to clear the under-laying wires from the bridge.

