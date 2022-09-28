Mumbai: Free Wi-Fi, mobile charging facility at BEST bus stops soon

Bus stops in the city are set to get an upgrade soon with the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) planning to offer free Wi-Fi and mobile charging facilities at bus stops that have ample space, including the one at Haji Ali.

Lokesh Chandra, general manager of BEST, said the plan is part of a recent announcement made by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasising the need to beautify roads and footpaths in the city. “Since BEST stop shelters are also part of the city infrastructure, they too will be revamped to be more visually appealing,” he said.

Initially, upgradation and reconstruction will be carried out at 300 bus stops on a war footing so that it is completed in three months, Chandra said. Bus stops at Marine Drive in South Mumbai, Airport Road route, new Metro lines 2A and 7 on the Western Express Highway and the one at Link Road will be revamped.

There are over 2,000 bus stops in the city under BEST, which is an undertaking of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

“The existing bus stops have steel walls in the back, which will be changed to transparent glass walls so that the view is not hindered. Proper lighting will be provided so commuters feel safe while waiting for buses, especially at night,” Chandra added.

The transport authority said that apart from free Wi-Fi and charging facilities, the furnishings will also be improved.

BEST has appointed a private entity, Signpost, as its partner for improving the aesthetics of streets through the bus shelter network in Mumbai. According to the agency, the new shelters will consume less space and will be visually appealing. They will have a wide range of features, including tactile floors for the visually impaired, leaning bars, tiered seating, video analytics camera, bilingual advisories, extended roof, retro-reflective floor graphics, anti-skid floors and smart digitised display. This is a 20-year contract that covers installation, upkeep, maintenance and operation of 2,500+ bus shelters.