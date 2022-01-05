Fraudsters make fake website of a hotel in south Mumbai to dupe customers, booked

Cyber-fraudsters made a fake website of a three-star hotel in south Mumbai and gave their phone numbers on it to dupe customers who would call to book a hotel room by asking them for an advanced payment. However, when the hotel authorities learnt about the fake website, they lodged an FIR with the local MRA marg police station on January 4.

The hotel is located on the P D Mello Road and has a total of 76 rooms. The hotel also has a website with all details and photos of rooms. On January 2, one of their regular customers called them and informed them that there is a fake website of their hotel on the internet made by cyber-fraudsters.

On checking, the hotel authorities found it to be true. The fraudsters had given three mobile numbers on the fake website. The manager called on one of the mobile numbers and a fraudster impersonating as one Shahid Shaikh said he was speaking from the hotel in Mumbai. The fraudster said he can book a hotel room after making an advanced payment and gave details of their bank account.

The hotel manager ascertained that these are fraudsters and immediately reported the matter to police and an FIR was subsequently registered. Further probe is on to find the accused.