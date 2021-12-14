Mumbai: Fraudster poses as telecom service executive, dupes 70-year-old of Rs 3.5 lakh

A cyber-fraudster impersonating a telecom service executive cheated a 70-year-old man of Rs 3.53 lakh in Mumbai.

The complainant lives with his 66-year-old wife and four-year-old grandson. On December 4 he received a text message purported to be sent by the telecom service provider over blocking his sim card.

The complainant called on the number mentioned in the message. The accused then asked him to download a remote access application that enables a third party to view mobile activities.

The fraudster then asked the 70-year-old to send Rs 11 for recharging his mobile. The accused was able to access the banking details because of the remote application and used it to generate One Time Passwords (OTP) for nine transactions. Within minutes, a total of Rs 3.53 lakh was debited from the senior citizen’s account.

An FIR was registered with the Chitalsar Manpada police station on December 9.