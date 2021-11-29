Mumbai: Fraudster poses as MTNL employee, dupes octogenarian of Rs 1.31 lakh

A 86-year-old retired doctor was duped of Rs 1.31 lakh by a cyber fraudster who claimed he was an MTNL and hacked into her mobile to steal her banking details and used them to transfer money from her account. An FIR was registered on November 26 at the Mahim police station.

The complainant is a 32-year-old woman, who works as a makeup artist, and registered the FIR on behalf of her grandmother. The complainant alleged that a cyber fraudster impersonating an MTNL employee called her grandmother and said that she ported her mobile service network from MTNL to Idea but has not paid charges for it and so her network connection will be disconnected.

The 86-year-old woman believed that the man was calling from MTNL and asked him how much money she has to pay and what is the procedure for paying it. The fraudster then made her download QuickSupport application, a remote access application that allows one to see your mobile activities.

He asked the woman to make a small payment and saw her banking details and used them to transfer a total of Rs 1.31 lakh in multiple transactions. The woman started receiving alerts from her bank informing her about the transactions and panicked. She called her 32-year-old granddaughter who rushed home and blocked the debit card. They then alerted their bank and were asked to approach the police and register a case with them.