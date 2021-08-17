Mumbai: Fraudster dupes SBI customer of Rs 1.75 lakh

A cyber-fraudster, who has uploaded his own number on Google as that of SBI customer care executive, duped a bank’s customer of Rs 1.75 lakh by tricking him into revealing his bank details on the pretext of helping him recharge his mobile number. Using the same modus operandi, at least three such SBI customers have been duped by cyber-fraudsters since July.

The 51-year-old lodged an FIR at the Tulinj police station on August 13. As per the complaint, he had recharged his prepaid mobile’s network service by paying Rs 500 but due to some technical error the transaction failed and the amount got deducted. To check with his bank about the failed transaction, the complainant’s daughter searched for SBI customer care number on Google. Unaware that the number is fake, the complainant’s daughter called up the number and the fraudster impersonating as SBI executive made her download Anydesk app, a remote access application that allows fraudsters to see your mobile activities.

The fraudster asked her to make a small payment using her banking details. As she used the banking details to make the transactions, the fraudster copied the details and used them to make multiple transactions worth Rs 1.75 lakh. When the complainant started receiving messages from the bank, he realised he had been duped and uninstalled the application and switched off his phone.

In July, a 27-year-old science graduate who was aspiring to go to Netherlands for further studies, lost Rs 4.37 lakh after a cyber-fraudster impersonating as a SBI bank official tricked her into transferring the amount on the pretext of helping her to increase her daily transaction limit to pay the hostel fees in Netherlands. She got the SBI customer care number from Google and the fraudster made her download the Anydesk App to steal her banking details. An FIR has been registered with the Andheri police station.

Similarly in July, a 26-year-old nurse lodged an FIR with the Byculla police station alleging she was unable to withdraw money from an ATM. So she Googled SBI customer care number. The fraudster made her download the same Anydesk app and stole her banking details. She was duped of Rs 82,000.