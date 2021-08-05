Mumbai: Fraudster dupes bank official of Rs 5,000, cops reverse transaction

The incident took place on August 2 in the afternoon when the 30-year-old complainant was on duty in a private bank in Khar (west). (Representational)

A cyber fraudster recently duped a bank official from Khar (west) of Rs 50,000 by tricking her into transferring the money on the pretext of redeeming her credit card points. However, before the fraudster could withdraw the money, the local Khar police reversed the transaction and recovered the duped amount.

The incident took place on August 2 in the afternoon when the 30-year-old complainant was on duty in a private bank in Khar (west). She received a phone call from the fraudster who tricked her into giving her bank details on the pretext of redeeming her credit card points. Soon after she shared her banking details, a total of Rs 55,000 were transferred from her bank account to an e-wallet. Almost five hours later around 6 pm, the woman approached the local Khar police with a complaint.

“We quickly got in touch with a payment gateway company where the money was transferred and froze the bank account. We then reversed the transaction and saved her money,” said Netra Mule, police sub-inspector for cyber-crimes at Khar police station.