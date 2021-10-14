Mumbai: Fraudster contacts woman on dating app, cheats her of Rs 73.5 lakh

An online fraudster, who came in contact with a Pune-based woman through a dating application, cheated her of Rs 73. 5 lakh. The victim has lodged an FIR in this case at the Wakad police station.

As per a press release issued today, in June this year, the complainant came in contact with the fraudster, who identified himself as a foreigner “Siddharth Ravi”, on a well-known dating application.

He further developed contact with the woman through WhatsApp. Assuring her of marriage, the fraudster told the woman that he has decided to settle down in India. Later, he told her that he had reached India, but was nabbed by the customs department for carrying huge cash amounting to Rs 1 crore.

The fraudster then asked the woman to help him by paying the necessary charges including some fine and taxes, so that the customs department releases him with the cash. The fraudster gave her details of certain bank accounts and asked her to transfer money into it. The woman believed in him and transferred Rs 73,59,530 into these bank accounts through multiple online transactions. But after the money was transferred, the fraudster stopped contacting the woman.

Police sub-inspector A B Jagtap is investigating the case.