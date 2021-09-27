Mumbai: Fraudsters pose as cosmetic company’s executives, dupe doctor of Rs 15,000

A 32-year-old doctor was duped of Rs 15,000 by two cyber-fraudsters who impersonated as executives from Nykaa, a cosmetics retail store, and tricked her into transferring the money on the pretext of giving her a 40 per cent cashback and an iPhone as a gift for her online purchases.

The complainant, who works at a government hospital in Mumbai, had lodged an FIR with the Kalachowkie police station on September 25. She told the police that she received a phone call on September 22 from a woman who posed as an executive from Nykaa and offered her a 40 per cent cash back if she buys products worth Rs 5,000.

The fraudster sent the complainant a list of products and after she had finalised the stuff to buy, she was asked to pay Rs 5,377 for it. The complainant transferred the money to the given bank account and was promised that she would receive the products by evening.

However, she received another phone call sometime later when another fraudster, who too posed as another executive, informed her that she had won an iPhone as a gift following her online purchase. However, in order to receive it, she would have to pay Rs 9,844 as GST charges. The complainant paid the money but soon after, the fraudster said that she paid the wrong amount and asked her to pay again. It is then that she realized that she was being cheated and alerted her bank and subsequently approached the police.