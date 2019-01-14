Toggle Menu
Mumbai: Fracture on harbour line rail track leads to delay in services

The services on the harbour line were shut from 9:17 am to 9:32 am when the Central Railway track maintenance department sent a team to fix the rail fracture.

Commuters in Mumbai already facing a tough time due to the ongoing strike by BEST employees were left stranded due to a crack on the harbour line track of its suburban rail network. The crack was spotted by a keyman between Kurla and Tilak Nagar stations.

Central Railway Public Relation Officer A K Jain said that the services were delayed for 10-15 minutes and restored by 9.35 am.

Meanwhile, the Railway has decided to reward the motorman whose timely action averted a big accident, ANI reported. Mukesh Kumar, the keyman, noticed a crack in the rail line and forewarned the motorman of the Panvel up local towards CSMT station.

