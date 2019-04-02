‘Non-extension of contracts’: 14 Guwahati faculty members announce mass leave, TISS board to meet today

After 14 faculty members of the Guwahati campus of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) announced a mass leave from April 1 citing non-extension of their contracts, members of the institute’s governing board and other stakeholders are scheduled to hold a meeting at its Mumbai campus Tuesday, sources told The Indian Express.

Advertising

While confirming that a meeting has been scheduled, TISS director Shalini Bharat denied there was any urgency behind it. “A meeting of the governing board is scheduled at various intervals — once in three months or so — and there is nothing unusual about the meeting to be held tomorrow,” Bharat said.

The faculty members of the institute’s Guwahati branch had stated that they would not partake in administrative, teaching and other responsibilities from April 1.

Several students have lent support to the protesting faculty members. On Monday, several students assembled at the campus in a show of support for the protesting faculty members.

Advertising

Claiming that the institute understands the concerns of the agitating faculty members, Bharat said, “We understand their concerns and we are not ignoring it. We have reached out to the UGC and other funding agencies not just now, but even earlier for more funds and positions. The situation will become progressively better and ease in some time.”

Fund crisis has put the TISS into spotlight, with sources claiming that it may affect the institute’s functioning.

Recently, a TISS faculty member was allegedly forced to take down a Facebook post highlighting the problems facing the institution. The post read: “The management of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, in its current acute state of crisis, has openly declared that it might abandon the major part of its new and innovative programs potentially leaving hundreds of students and 50 per cent of its faculty (who are ad-hoc) in the lurch.”

“In a meeting with Deans and others, the (TISS) Director has announced that the “sustainability” of all these programs was not the management’s responsibility and that those who “started” these programs should have thought of it. In effect, it is now the responsibility of the teachers of these programs to find the funds for their salaries, and the students to await these efforts with bated breath. The programs have to find sources of revenue or “management will not shy away from tough decisions”,” the post added.

Referring to the Facebook post, Bharat said, “There are funds that we have received from the UGC and some funds are expected… The funding crunch in TISS has been known since some time now. In world over, many faculties raise resources in addition to the funding received by the Institutes, which was also suggested here.”