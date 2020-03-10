Mumbai: Four-year-old falls into septic tank, dies

Around 6-7 kids were playing at the construction site when Shaikh fell into the tank. (Representational Image) Around 6-7 kids were playing at the construction site when Shaikh fell into the tank. (Representational Image)

A four-year-old boy lost his life after falling into a septic tank of an under-construction public toilet in Govandi area of Mumbai.

The deceased, identified as Arif Nasullaha Shaikh fell into the septic tank at around 5:15 pm. He was rescued by the locals and rushed to nearby Rajawadi hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Around 6-7 kids were playing at the construction site when Shaikh fell into the tank. Local residents tried to rescue the boy. By the time they managed to pull him out and take him to the hospital he was declared dead.

Local corporator Ayesha Shaikh said, “The boy fell in an under-construction septic tank of a toilet while playing. The tank had about two feet water that was used by contractors to carry out construction activity. We have filed a police complaint for contractor’s negligence. The construction of the toilet is going on for three months after the old one was demolished since it was declared dilapidated.”

