Mumbai: Four-year-old child’s body found in sack, neighbour detained for murder

A 17-year-old girl has been detained and sent her to children’s remand home for the alleged murder of a four-year-old boy at Ghansoli area in Navi Mumbai, Rabale police on Wednesday.

Police said the two minors were playing at the girl’s residence around 1 am on September 18 when the boy is alleged to have lost consciousness. The girl, police said, panicked on seeing the child in the condition. She allegedly put him in a sack and threw him out of her window, police said.

“The boy lived with his parents and sister at Ghansoli. At the time of the incident, his father was at work, while his mother and sister had gone to a market,” Inspector Giridhar Gore of Rabale police station said. The 17-year-old girl lives next door.

“The boy was playing on the ground floor of the building and had wanted to use the toilet. When he went upstairs, he found his house was locked so he went to the girl’s house,” Gore said.

The girl was alone at home at the time and the two started playing at her house. The boy fell unconscious while playing, police said. They are yet to ascertain the exact cause of it but said it had made the teen panic.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that she smothered him with a pillow accidentally while playing and when he didn’t answer, the girl panicked following which she put his body in a sack and threw him from the window,” Gore added.

When they could not find him, the boy’s mother and sister, with the help of other residents, started looking for him. Around 2.45 pm they found his body wrapped in a sack, police said.

The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. He had died due to suffocation, police said.

Rabale police registered a case of murder, kidnapping and destruction of evidence in the matter. “From day one, the 17 year old was our prime suspect, as his body was located just below her window. During the course of the investigation, we searched all the 16 houses in the building and had found a similar sack from her house,” an investigator said.

Police called her for interrogation on Tuesday when she is reported to have confessed the crime.

“It is still not clear to how he fell unconscious while they were playing. Because as she is a minor, we could not interrogate her but we will seek time and question her at the remand home,” the officer said. The teenager has been booked under IPC sections 302 (murder), 363 (kidnapping) and 201 (destruction of evidence).

