Mumbai: Four transgenders arrested for ‘attacking traffic constable, tearing his uniform’

Police arrested four transgenders for allegedly manhandling a traffic constable in Ghatkopar. Police said the four were travelling in one autorickshaw, which is a traffic violation, and when the constable intervened, they attacked him and tore his uniform.

The constable was taken to Rajawadi hospital, where he was administered medical aid and discharged. According to police, the incident took place around 6.30 pm on Tuesday. The constable, identified as Vinod Sonawane, is working in Vikhroli traffic department. Police said Sonawane was at Chhedanagar junction when he came across an autorickshaw ferrying four passengers.

“I stopped the rickshaw (because it is a traffic violation) and started the process of filing an e-challan by clicking the picture of the vehicle’s number plate,” said the constable in his statement.

Police also said the four accused climbed down and started arguing with the constable, and as the constable was not ready to listen, they started abusing him.

“The argument escalated so much that the four started beating up Sonawane. They hit him on the head first and then assaulted him with a baton,” an officer said.

Police further said the accused also tore Sonawane’s uniform and when he was about to call for more back-up, they snatched the walkie-talkie from his hand and damaged it.

Sonawane then reported the incident at Pant Nagar police station, where a case was registered under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.