Mumbai: Four-storey building collapses in Borivali west

A four-storey building named Gitanjali collapsed in Saibaba Nagar in Borivali west at 12.34 pm on Friday.
The building had been vacated as it was declared dilapidated.
The fire brigade is now at the site of the collapse to ensure no one is trapped in the debris.
At least eight fire engines, two rescue vans, one quick response vehicle and three ambulances have been deployed to the site.
No injuries have been reported so far.
First published on: 19-08-2022 at 01:45:38 pm
