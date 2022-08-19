scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 19, 2022

Mumbai: Four-storey building collapses in Borivali west

Mumbai building collapse: At least eight fire engines, two rescue vans, one quick response vehicle and three ambulances have been deployed to the site.

8 fire engines, 2 rescue vans, 1 quick response vehicle and 3 ambulances on spot. As of now, no injuries have been reported. (Screengrab)

A four-storey building named Gitanjali collapsed in Saibaba Nagar in Borivali west at 12.34 pm on Friday.

The building had been vacated as it was declared dilapidated.

The fire brigade is now at the site of the collapse to ensure no one is trapped in the debris.

At least eight fire engines, two rescue vans, one quick response vehicle and three ambulances have been deployed to the site.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...Premium
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...
Hamid Karzai: ‘After Taliban takeover, I told Indian envoy not to l...Premium
Hamid Karzai: ‘After Taliban takeover, I told Indian envoy not to l...
Experts Explain: An India Blockchain PlatformPremium
Experts Explain: An India Blockchain Platform

No injuries have been reported so far.

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 01:45:38 pm
Next Story

Less Gas fee to faster transaction speeds: Bursting five common myths surrounding The Merge

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Bilkis Bano case remission: Judge who convicted 11 says for court to see

2

'Two wickets down, one to go': BJP tears into AAP after CBI raid on Manish Sisodia

3

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

4

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

5

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

Featured Stories

Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women's work
Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women's work
India’s strides in the Gulf
India’s strides in the Gulf
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
Explained: The historical and cultural connections between India and Thai...
Explained: The historical and cultural connections between India and Thai...
AAP on offensive, raids against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia strike at ...
AAP on offensive, raids against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia strike at ...
AAP’s fresh trouble: Punjab MLA in spot over ‘bigamy’, ‘intimate’ video
AAP’s fresh trouble: Punjab MLA in spot over ‘bigamy’, ‘intimate’ video
The historical, cultural connections between India and Thailand
Explained

The historical, cultural connections between India and Thailand

AAP’s fresh trouble: Punjab MLA in spot over ‘bigamy’, ‘intimate’ video

AAP’s fresh trouble: Punjab MLA in spot over ‘bigamy’, ‘intimate’ video

Some convicts are 'Brahmins with good sanskaar': Gujarat BJP MLA
Bilkis Bano case

Some convicts are 'Brahmins with good sanskaar': Gujarat BJP MLA

IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, wife get threats on Twitter

IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, wife get threats on Twitter

The controversy around the video of Finland PM Sanna Marin partying
Explained

The controversy around the video of Finland PM Sanna Marin partying

This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film
Dobaaraa review

This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film

Premium
'You cannot talk about Hindu mythology without talking about Krishna': Devdutt Pattanaik

'You cannot talk about Hindu mythology without talking about Krishna': Devdutt Pattanaik

Why the 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case have walked out of jail
ICYMI

Why the 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case have walked out of jail

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 19: Latest News
Advertisement